The Boston Red Sox are close to bashing like it’s 1969.

Boston entered Tuesday having homered in 14 straight games at Fenway Park, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long. If the Red Sox hit a home run in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, they’ll achieve something fans haven’t witnessed in generations.

” … It has been 50 years since they homered in 15-plus consecutive games at Fenway (17 straight in 1969 from Aug. 18 through Sept. 16),” Long wrote in a press release.

This power surge has helped the Red Sox win nine of the last 14 games at Fenway Park.

There’s no telling who’ll hit Boston’s next home run, as Long noted Monday that nine Red Sox players have hit at least 10 home runs this season. It’s the first time since 2003 that many Red Sox have reached double figures in home runs in the same season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images