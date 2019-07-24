Jonquel Jones will see Alyssa Thomas in a familiar light at the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game: as a teammate.
WNBA All-Star Game captain Elena Delle Donne drafted the Connecticut Sun forwards onto her team Tuesday night during the WNBA All-Star Selection Special. Jones, Thomas Delle Donne and eight other WNBA stars will pit themselves against A’ja Wilson’s team.
The WNBA on July 15 named Jones an All-Star Game starter. This will be her second career appearance in the showcase game, following her selection in 2017.
Thomas, a reserve, is set to appear in the WNBA All-Star Game for the second time in her career. She also earned the honor in 2017.
Delle Donne drafted Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner with the No. 1 overall pick in the choice was the first overall pick in the WNBA All-Star Selection Special. Wilson chose Los Angeles point guard Chelsea Gray with her first pick.
The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun