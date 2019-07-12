Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Costume parties are cool when you’re young. Even when you’re older, costume parties still can be cool, so long it’s Halloween. They also can be fun in certain scenarios which we will not go into, because kids might be reading.

But random costume parties when you’re in your late 30s? Ehhh….

Well, that didn’t stop supercouple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers from the a 1980s-themed banger this week.

Take a look at these photos:

OK, the more we think about, that party actually looked pretty fun.

However, if the whole thing devolved into some spiritual yoga session or hardcore workout party, we would’ve gotten out of there in a heartbeat.

