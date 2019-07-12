Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After three years in Boston, Al Horford now will feel the brotherly love in Philadelphia.

Horford was a thorn in the 76ers’ side throughout his three-year tenure with the Celtics, who’ve had their Atlantic Divison rival’s number in recent years. In an effort to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference, Philly brought Horford on in free agency, signing the veteran big man to a four-year deal.

It won’t take long for Sixers fans to take a liking to Horford, who brings his all on a nightly basis and tends to elevate his game on the biggest stages. As for Horford himself, he’s looking forward to no longer being showered by boos in Philadelphia.

Hey Philly fans,@Al_Horford has a message for ya. pic.twitter.com/fr69edVdXv — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 12, 2019

“Man, just to go out and compete with this group that we have and get to play in front of our fans here — a fan base that heckled me for a lot of years,” Horford said. “But I’m happy to be a part of it now.”

Horford all but surely will be received well by Celtics fans when he returns to TD Garden as a visitor. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, probably will be a different story.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images