Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you had the choice, wouldn’t you rather work out on a beach instead of inside a gym? Sure, beaches don’t have much of the equipment — any of the equipment, really — that you’ll find at your local fitness center, but they’re certainly better to look than a bunch of sweaty dudebros.

Plus, you could cop a swell while you’re watching the swell, ya know?

Anyway, workout extraordinaire and retired professional race car driver Danica Patrick recently spurned the gym in favor of the beach, and the result was another show-stopping Instagram selfie.

“Why go to a gym when you can play in the sand?!” she wrote in the caption. “Working out has seasonal choices just like fruits and veggies. When it’s nice out, I like to get outside … .because before long, that won’t be an option.

“Consistent fitness is all about finding fun options and not burning out. The calorie you burn doesn’t care how you do it. ☺️”

Nice, Danica. Nice.

Speaking of motorsports personalities that are entertaining for weird reasons, Kyle Busch once again has polarized the NASCAR world with the comments he made after Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has a supporter in /r/NASCAR contributor Matt DiBenedetto, though.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images