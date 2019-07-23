Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As we’ve learned, nobody on the Boston Bruins is safe from getting chirped by Torey Krug on the internet.

But on Monday, the hunter became the hunted.

The Bruins have been running a now somewhat regular series where two Bruins players FaceTime each other and catch up. The latest edition featured a conversation between linemates Chris Wagner and Joakim Nordstrom. During the conversation, Wagner. who is still in Boston, was telling Nordstrom which teammates he had seen over the summer. Among them was Krug, who is a new father. The newest addition to the Krug family prompted Wagner to crack a little joke at his teammate’s expense.

“I saw Torey, (he) had his baby,” Wagner said. “Thing is tiny. It’s Torey-sized, the baby.”

Zing!

For what it’s worth, Wagner did eventually say that he was happy for Krug, but good for him for first landing a shot.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images