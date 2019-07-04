Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this day and age, it’s pretty bizarre that the rain out still is a thing in Major League Baseball.

With the season beginning early enough in the year and running all the way to November, there can be some pretty unfavorable conditions for players and fans in the northern part of the country. We’ve seen many clubs in warmer, more humid parts of the country like Miami and Houston move towards retractable roofs for their stadiums.

Should all baseball stadiums do the same? We asked Red Sox fans what they thought.

Check out the results of today’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images