Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez put forth what probably was his best start of 2019 on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The southpaw went seven innings, tossing 105 pitches en route to striking out 10 batters — tying a career high — and walking just two while allowing one run. He picked up his 10th win of the season as the Boston Red Sox bashed the Dodgers 8-1.

Rodriguez came into form after not finding the grip on his changeup early, and was able to work deep into the game, something he notes has been a goal of his this season.

Hear his comments in the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.