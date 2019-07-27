Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to clinch the series win on Saturday when they take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill for Boston, as the Sox attempt to win their third straight against their division rival. The southpaw is 12-4 this season with a 4.10 ERA.

He’ll be opposed by fellow lefty CC Sabathia, who has a 5-5 record to go along with a 4.50 ERA.

For more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images