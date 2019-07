Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner collected his first win in a Red Sox uniform on Friday in Boston’s 10-5 win over the New York Yankees.

Yes, his effort on the mound will put him in a good place with Sox fans everywhere, but it was what he said postgame that will really win over his new fanbase.

“Everybody grows up hating the Yankees, right?” Cashner said, per Chris Mason of The Eagle-Tribune.

We have a feeling Cashner just won over a lot of New England.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images