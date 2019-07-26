Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall officially signed with the Celtics on Thursday, much to the delight of Boston fans everywhere. But it appears C’s fans weren’t the only ones happy with the acquisition.

Enes Kanter, one of Boston’s newest additions, shared a tweet following the announcement and seemed quite excited that the Celtics had locked up the 7-foot-6 center. The caption reads, “In Tacko We Trust.”

In Tacko We Trust pic.twitter.com/AevwZLRHHN — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 25, 2019

Fall reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 deal, the same type of contract he agreed upon with Boston prior to summer league. With 18 players heading into training camp, the big man will be competing for the team’s final roster spot.

