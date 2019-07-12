Big-time college football will be a regular feature at Fenway Park in the coming years.
Fenway Sports Management and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that Fenway Park will host a new bowl game, starting in 2020. FSM and ESPN will run a yet-to-be named bowl, and the ACC will send one of its teams to the event between 2020 and 2025, according to the Associated Press.
Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, has staged one-off college football games in recent years, but the new bowl game will represent the next step in the relationship between the sport and venue. This strengthened bond makes it more likely that fans won’t have to endure another 47-year stretch without football at Friendly Fenway.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images