Jacoby Brissett has some explaining to do.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback, perhaps still best known for his two-game relief of Tom Brady in 2016, took to Twitter on Wednesday and fired off one of the dumbest tweets you’ll ever see. However, it’s hard to go all-in on ripping Brissett, because the tweet is so stupid that the only logical explanation is that he was kidding.

Get a load of this:

If the sun is hot how is outer space cold ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

Makes your brain hurt, doesn’t it?

Let’s hope Brissett explains himself sooner, rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images