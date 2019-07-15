If you want to dominate your opponents in “Madden NFL 20,” you might want to choose a team other than the New England Patriots.
The defending Super Bowl champions are good, of course, but they certainly don’t have as much high-end talent as some other teams — according to EA Sports, at least.
The player ratings for “Madden 20” were released Monday, and the Patriots only have two players — Tom Brady and Stephon Gilmore — who scared overall ratings of 90 or higher. Bill Belichick’s roster does feature 17 players with 80-plus ratings, but the digital Patriots nevertheless lack the highly rated, game-breaking players that attract gamers.
Take a look:
Now, EA Sports updates the ratings throughout the season, and there’s a good chance the Patriots will be a “Madden” juggernaut by December.
However, when the game launches Aug. 2, you might want to roll with the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams.
Click here for complete “Madden 20” player ratings >>
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images