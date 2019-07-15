Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you want to dominate your opponents in “Madden NFL 20,” you might want to choose a team other than the New England Patriots.

The defending Super Bowl champions are good, of course, but they certainly don’t have as much high-end talent as some other teams — according to EA Sports, at least.

The player ratings for “Madden 20” were released Monday, and the Patriots only have two players — Tom Brady and Stephon Gilmore — who scared overall ratings of 90 or higher. Bill Belichick’s roster does feature 17 players with 80-plus ratings, but the digital Patriots nevertheless lack the highly rated, game-breaking players that attract gamers.

Take a look:

Here are the #Madden20 ratings for every @Patriots player. Brady (96) and Gilmore (94) only guys in the 90-plus club. Edelman and McCourty both got 89, while Shaq Mason scored an 88. Still not sure how Shilique Calhoun only got a 68, but that's a conversation for another day. pic.twitter.com/LXj6qZoBfs — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) July 15, 2019

Now, EA Sports updates the ratings throughout the season, and there’s a good chance the Patriots will be a “Madden” juggernaut by December.

However, when the game launches Aug. 2, you might want to roll with the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images