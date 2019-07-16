Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis made a little bit of personal history Monday night, and he has a keepsake as a result.

The Boston Red Sox infielder capped off a five-run first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays with a grand slam, the first of his big league career. The Red Sox ultimately won 10-8.

Chavis’ blast was great to watch, but the plan for the ball is even better. The fan who got the ball gave it back to the team so Chavis could have it, and the 23-year-old revealed the nice plan he has for it.

Gonna have to send mom a souvenir after his first career granny! pic.twitter.com/hfCerqrpcw — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2019

Nice.

Of course, Chavis’ mom got a little bit of internet attention when cameras caught her reaction when she watched her son hit hit first career homer back in April.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images