Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter now is a member of the Boston Celtics. And fans have more than one NBA player to thank for that.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed at Wednesday’s introductory press conference that a simple phone call from Kemba Walker, who had just agreed to a deal with the C’s, helped persuade Kanter to come to Boston.

But apparently, ex-Celtic and Kanter’s former Portland Trail Blazers teammate Evan Turner also had a hand in bringing the big man to the Green.

“He told me amazing things about the organization, about the fan base, about the coaching staff and everything,” Kanter told The Athletics’ Jay King after the presser. “So it’s pretty awesome.”

Kanter quickly formed a bond with Turner after joining the Blazers in February. Kanter grew to trust Turner’s opinion, something that helped open Kanter’s mind to potentially playing in Boston.

In fact, Turner, who’s had nothing but positive things to say about his own time on the Celtics, seems to have been quite the salesman.

“He told me how amazing and friendly the front office was. He told me it’s like a family,” Kanter said. “From the moment that you step on that court, they’re going to love you, treat you like family.”

Turner had kind words for the Celtics’ coach, as well.

“He told me how much he trusts in Brad (Stevens),” Kanter said. “All he kept saying is how much he trusts in him.”

In the Celtics organization, trust certainly goes a long way. And it seems like Kanter is the trusting type, having taken Turner’s word about how promising a career in Boston could be.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images