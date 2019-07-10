Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jared Dudley may never have been teammates with Kyrie Irving, but he was under Kenny Atkinson for a year, so he’s familiar with how the Brooklyn Nets head coach operates.

And because Atkinson isn’t afraid to “hold everyone accountable,” the now-Los Angeles Lakers forward can see Irving and his new head coach not always seeing eye-to-eye.

“I can see them going at it,” Dudley told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. “(Atkinson) holds everyone accountable. But he’s a player’s coach. He’ll go at you, but he’ll bring you into a meeting, watch film with you, and ask you what he can do to make you better.”

Irving didn’t appear to be the easiest guy to get along with — particularly during his two seasons in Boston when he struggled to get along with his younger teammates, even calling them out when things weren’t going the way many Celtics fans expected.

Of course, only time will tell how Irving will mesh with his new team, but we’re sure if and when the first spat between Atkinson and the guard happens, it will spark plenty of conversation.

