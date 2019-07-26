Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum got a workout in with a few NBA stars, and he put one in a blender in the process.

The Boston Celtics youngster, as well as the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul got together to get some work in, and part of it was caught on video.

During the video that’s a little north of a minute, at one point you see Tatum absolutely break Paul’s ankles, putting the guard on skates.

Take a look at the full video (with Tatum spinning Paul out of his shoes coming at the 19-second mark).

You might also have noticed that Tatum hit a nice step-back 3-pointer in Beal’s face, although Beal didn’t appear to defend it too hard.

While there’s not much you necessarily can take from this video, with training camp still about two months away, it nonetheless gives fans something to look forward to.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images