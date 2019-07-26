Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Masahiro Tanaka is the latest victim of the Francesa curse.

For those unfamiliar, former WFAN legend Mike Francesa, who now is just a goofball that still works for the station and broadcasts on his own app, has an uncanny ability to fire off a take that is brutally wrong later on.

Such was the case Thursday night, when he just couldn’t help but sing the praises of New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka. Mere hours later, the Boston Red Sox obliterated Tanaka, who, over 3 1/3 innings, gave up 12 earned runs on as many hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The Red Sox ultimately won 19-3 at Fenway Park.

Here’s what Francesa said beforehand.

“I mean, Tanaka is a real pitcher, he’s a stud, Tanaka,” Francesa said. “He’s the real thing, so don’t overlook him. He’s the real deal.”

Oops!

Of course, Francesa isn’t totally wrong about Tanaka, who, despite being 7-6, is actually a good pitcher that’s just having a down year. However, considering the source, the timing is nothing short of comical.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images