Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jill Ellis will leave her post soon but no one will forget what she achieved.

The United States Soccer Federation announced Tuesday the USA women’s soccer team will step down from the role in October. Ellis will lead Team USA on its five-game Victory Tour before leaving her position to become a US Soccer ambassador, representing the federation at various events.

Ellis’ contract expires Wednesday but it included a mutual option to extend through the 2020 Summer Olympics. Ellis decided to end her tenure after five-plus year, rather than coach the team further, The Equalizers’ Jeff Kassouf reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Ellis believes the time is right for someone else to coach Team USA.

“When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned,” Ellis said. “The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women’s soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment.”

Ellis led USA to back-to-back victories in the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups, becoming the first coach to win two Women’s World Cups and just the second tactician to win consecutive World Cups (Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo won Men’s World Cups in 1934 and 1938).

BTW, can we take a sec to talk about these 🔥 stats? 102 Wins. Seven losses. S E V E N. 🤯#ThankYouJill: https://t.co/5I3dwtQXIo pic.twitter.com/nCOwAOpVnT — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 30, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images