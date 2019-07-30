It already was hard to envision the Boston Red Sox trading for Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles.
Now, that scenario appears even more unlikely.
Ken Giles is one of the hottest names on the rumor mill with Wednesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline fast-approaching. And the Red Sox, hampered by a closer-less bullpen all season, reportedly have shown interest in the 28-year-old right-hander.
But Giles has been dealing with an injury to his throwing elbow, and the ailment might negatively impact his trade value.
Check out these tweet’s from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman:
If Giles is off the board, where does that leave the Red Sox?
Boston reportedly has coveted Edwin Diaz, but recent reports indicate a deal for the New York Mets closer, as well as any elite closer, is “unlikely.”
Round and round we go.
