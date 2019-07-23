Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman reportedly won’t be hitting the ground running in the preseason, but that isn’t stopping him from being fired up about the upcoming campaign.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the New England Patriots wide receiver reportedly will miss the first few weeks of training camp, which begins Thursday, with a thumb injury.

Despite that, Edelman took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a countdown he came up with in anticipation of the 2019 season.

Check it out:

Downloading season update file… Version 2019.

95% complete.

Estimated time left – 2 days. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/3hoUslib0y — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 23, 2019

Just a day earlier, the 33-year-old closed the book on the 2019 offseason with a post on social media.

So yeah, its probably safe to say he’s ready to get going, even if he’ll be sidelined for a bit.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images