For the second straight game, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is going to stay away from Andrew Benintendi.

The outfielder has played on and off over the last week or so, sitting at times due to “heavy legs,” while not starting in other contests so he could work on his hitting and refocus. Regardless of the reason, he won’t be in the lineup Friday night at Comerica Park when the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers kick off a three-game set.

Brock Holt will return to the bench after playing second and batting fifth in Thursday’s comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Eduardo Nunez will take his place at second, hitting eighth. Sandy Leon will stay behind the plate, batting ninth and catching Eduardo Rodriguez. Christian Vazquez will be in the five-hole as the designated hitter.

Rodriguez will be opposed by another southpaw in Gregory Soto.

Here’s are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (46-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Christian Vazquez, DH

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-4, 4.79 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (28-54)

Victor Reyes, CF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Brandon Dixon, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Harold Castro, LF

Niko Goodrum, 2B

John Hicks, C

Jordy Mercer, SS

Gregory Soto, LHP (0-2, 8.44 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via May 4, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez (36) hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports