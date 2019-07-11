Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris reportedly was set to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, but the former Boston Celtics forward will be staying in the Eastern Conference.

Morris plans to sign with the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Forward Marcus Morris plans to sign a one-year, $15M deal with the New York Knicks, after reopening his agreement with the San Antonio Spurs, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2019

The Knicks restructured Reggie Bullock’s contract, which allowed New York to target Morris with its newly freed cap space. Morris will sign a one-year, $15 million deal, per Charania. This brings the Knicks right to the salary cap with 14 guaranteed contracts.

Morris told The Athletic that this was “the best situation for (he) and (his) family.” He added that “this is no knock on the Spurs. I have respect for them.”

With Morris reconsidering his initial agreement, San Antonio turned to the rest of the market and agreed to a deal with Trey Lyles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Spurs have pulled offer to Marcus Morris and agreed to a deal with free agent Trey Lyles, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images