Cathy Engelbert is the WNBA’s newest commissioner. And she has plenty of ideas for helping the league continue to grow.

“I think we have a unique opportunity to offer our assets as a platform to corporations for partnerships, sponsorship,” Engelbert said, per ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, “and really use that platform to enhance the diversity, inclusion and conversation in society.”

During her tenure as commissioner, Engelbert says she’ll focus on what she calls the “three pillars” — fan experience, player experience and economics. Address these issues, and she believes the WNBA’s future is bright.

“If we work on those from a league perspective,” Engelbert said, “and in working with the owners of the teams and the players, I think a lot of the other things that people complain about will be solved.”

And players appear to be on board with her broad vision.

“We’re just getting to know her now,” said Sparks forward and president of the WNBPA Nneka Ogwumike. “We’re really excited to have her on board.”

Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, a captain at this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, agrees.

“I think (Engelbert has) got that business mind that we need to help change things and really take a big next step,” Delle Donne said. “She seems super confident and ready.”

Considering the WNBA’s recent success, we’re confident this could be the start of a beautiful thing for the league.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun