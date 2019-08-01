Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret: Patrick Mahomes is one talented dude.

But don’t take it from us. Just ask Tony Romo.

“He’s one of the best things to happen in the NFL in a long time,” Romo said at the 49th Texas State Open. “I mean that for multiple reasons. One, I think everyone can see his talent, his ability. It’s rare, it really is special. But also, just him as a person, and a kid. Your adopted son, you raised him correctly. He really is a very genuine, nice kid.”

In his first full NFL season, Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-4 record, completing 66 percent of his passes and 50 touchdowns through the regular season. The Chiefs made it all the way to the AFC Championship game, coming just short of an appearance in Super Bowl LIII thanks to none other than the New England Patriots.

While Romo understands hard times eventually will fall on Mahomes, as is natural for every athlete, the ex-Cowboys quarterback is excited to see what the 23-year-old will do.

“It will be a fun career to watch. He can do some amazing things, wowing people left and right,” he said. “I think he will have highest of highs in success and he will have some tough moments like every quarterback who has played. He is fun to watch. He has a special gift.”

Let’s be honest. Mahomes already has been pretty fun to watch. But we too are excited to see this kid play for years to come.

