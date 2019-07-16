Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The bulk of the credit for the New England Patriots’ success over the years has gone to the usual suspects, and deservedly so.

Tom Brady continues to deliver in the clutch on the biggest stages, while Bill Belichick’s game-planning still ranks among the NFL’s best. The likes of Julian Edelman and Dont’a Hightower also have been showered with praise for elevating their games under the bright lights.

These players and coaches have earned all of the recognition they’ve received, but others certainly deserve more. One of those players, in the eyes of ESPN’s Field Yates, is Devin McCourty.

Man I think @McCourtyTwins has become under-appreciated. Indispensable to their success. Does everything well on the field, team captain, special teamer. Deserves more pub. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 14, 2019

McCourty isn’t one to fill up a stat sheet, which probably is the leading cause in his lack of publicity. But as Yates notes, the veteran safety’s versatility and team-first mindset have been invaluable to the Patriots since his rookie season in 2010.

New England fans briefly feared life without McCourty following Super Bowl LIII, as the 31-year-old’s NFL future was somewhat unclear in the few weeks after the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl triumph. But the two-time Pro Bowl selection will be back for the 2019 campaign, and he’ll be a key cog in what’s poised to be yet another successful squad in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images