Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the more important members of the New England Patriots offensive line did some financial maneuvering with the team, it appears.

According to NFL Media’s Michael Silver, the Patriots have restructured the contract of Marcus Cannon.

“The New England Patriots have restructured the contract of veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon, guaranteeing $4.5 million of his 2019 compensation, NFL Network’s Michael Silver reported Monday, per a source familiar with the negotiations,” the post on NFL.com said. “In addition, the team added incentives that could boost the total value of Cannon’s deal, which runs through the end of the 2021 season, to $24 million.”

With the departure of Trent Brown this offseason, offensive tackle is an interesting area for the Patriots, with Cannon expected to remain on the right and Isaiah Wynn on the left. This news also comes on the same day that another veteran offensive lineman retired in J.J. Dielman.

Cannon, 31, started in 13 games for the Patriots last season, as well as each postseason contest.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images