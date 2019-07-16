Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These days, your average New England Patriots fan might be able to outlift Rob Gronkowski.

Photos of the retired tight end looking noticeably skinnier have circulated throughout the offseason, leading many to believe Gronkowski, in fact, is serious about leaving the NFL behind him. That notion gained further credibility Monday afternoon during Hour 3 of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.

“I talked to his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, down at that cheerleading thing. He hasn’t lifted anymore,” co-host Scott Zolak said. “And it’s not like he hasn’t lifted since he retired. She goes, ‘He has not been putting weight on his back for a while now.’ He’s been doing the band training, and he feels like a different guy.”

Zolak & Bertrand: Chris Sale, Gronk Not Done, Gordon-Edelman Duo (Hour 3) https://t.co/tC279WBe1H @ZoandBertrand — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) July 15, 2019

Of course, Gronkowski could ramp up his workout routine in the fall and be ready for a return around December.

However, right now, the Patriots legend very much looks and sounds like a guy who is happily retired.

