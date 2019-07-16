Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is taking “Madden” to task in more ways than one.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted a video showcasing his, um, *blistering* speed after the 2020 edition of the video game gave him an underwhelming (but fair) speed rating. The game’s Twitter account proceeded to respond by posting a clip of his teammates blowing him off for a high-five, a reference to a now-famous clip (or infamous, in the QB’s case) of Brady unsuccessfully searching for a high-five.

Brady responded pretty well in his Instagram story.

Of course, the curse Brady is alluding to is players either having awful seasons or sustaining injuries after being the cover athlete for the game. Brady was on the “Madden 18” cover and played just fine, bucking the lengthy trend.

