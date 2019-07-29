Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With four training camp practices down and the New England Patriots’ annual Monday night session on the immediate horizon, now is the perfect time for NESN’s first 53-man roster projection of the summer.

NESN.com Patriots beat reporters Doug Kyed and Zack Cox will give their dueling takes below.

QUARTERBACK

Kyed (3)

In: Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham

Out: Danny Etling

Etling is playing wide receiver in camp, but he’s still listed as a QB. No matter what position you think he plays, he’s probably not making the roster. Stidham hasn’t quite outplayed Hoyer enough to push the veteran off the roster.

Cox (3)

In: Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham

Out: Danny Etling

Stidham has looked better than most Patriots rookie QBs, but he’s still the clear No. 3 behind Brady and Hoyer. We’ll see if that changes in the coming weeks. And while Etling’s effort has been admirable, it’s hard to see him cracking the roster at quarterback or wide receiver.

RUNNING BACK

Kyed (5)

In: Brandon Bolden, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White

Out: Nick Brossette

This position is easy to project. Brossette would need an injury or two to crack the roster.

Cox (5)

In: Brandon Bolden, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White

Out: Nick Brossette

The Patriots want to avoid having to use wide receivers as running backs again this season. Keeping five backs is smart given Michel’s and Burkhead’s injury histories.

FULLBACK

Kyed (1)

In: James Develin

Out: Jakob Johnson

Tight end Andrew Beck also has been playing some fullback.

Cox (1)

In: James Develin

Out: Jakob Johnson

Develin is one of the NFL’s best, and the International Pathway Program gives the Patriots an extra practice squad spot just for Johnson.

WIDE RECEIVER

Kyed (6)

In: Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Maurice Harris, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Slater

Out: Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson

PUP: Demaryius Thomas

Suspended: Josh Gordon

Meyers and Berrios are the top candidates for that sixth spot, but Meyers, a bigger and more versatile option, wins out for now. Davis and Olszewski also have shown flashes but might be best served for the practice squad.

Cox (6)

In: Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Maurice Harris, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Slater

Out: Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson

PUP: Demaryius Thomas

Suspended: Josh Gordon

I consider Harris a near-lock at this point. He’s been the best pass-catcher on the field through the first week of camp. And while I can see the argument for Berrios over Meyers, the latter has been more impressive to me thus far. Keep an eye on Olszewski, too. That kid could surprise some people, even if he winds up starting on the practice squad.

TIGHT END

Kyed (2)

In: Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse

Out: Andrew Beck, Ryan Izzo, Lance Kendricks

Suspended: Ben Watson

Beck and Izzo haven’t flashed much. It’s too early to tell on Kendricks. We like Anderson’s receiving ability. He also bulked up over the offseason, which could help him in the blocking department.

Cox (2)

In: Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse

Out: Stephen Anderson, Andrew Beck, Lance Kendricks

Suspended: Ben Watson

The Patriots can get by with two tight ends until Watson returns in Week 5.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kyed (8)

In: David Andrews, Marcus Cannon, Hjalte Froholdt, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Dan Skipper, Joe Thuney, Isaiah Wynn

Out: Cole Croston, J.J. Dielman, James Ferentz, Tyler Gauthier, Cedrick Lang, Tyree St. Louis

NFI: Yodny Cajuste

If Cajuste can get back on the field, that would knock Skipper out. Skipper, who’s 6-foot-10 (!), played left tackle for most of the Patriots’ fourth day of training camp. The Patriots should keep looking for veteran offensive tackle options before Week 1 of the regular season.

Cox (8)

In: C David Andrews, OT Marcus Cannon, G/C Hjalte Froholdt, G/C Ted Karras, G Shaq Mason, OT Dan Skipper, G/T Joe Thuney, OT Isaiah Wynn

Out: OT Cole Croston, OT Cedrick Lang, C James Ferentz, C Tyler Gauthier, OT Tyree St. Louis

NFI: Yodny Cajuste

If Cajuste (quad surgery) can return before the season, I’d probably dump Skipper, who saw first-team reps on Sunday with Wynn still not ready for contact. That left tackle spot remains a huge question mark.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Kyed (8)

In: DE Michael Bennett, DT Adam Butler, DT Byron Cowart, DT Lawrence Guy, DT Mike Pennel, DE John Simon, DE Chase Winovich, DE Deatrich Wise

Out: DE Shilique Calhoun, DE Keionta Davis, DE Trent Harris, DL Ufomba Kamalu, DT David Parry, DE Derek Rivers, DT Danny Shelton, DL Nick Thurman

There are some intriguing names in that “out” list. We like what we’ve seen two days into padded practices from Calhoun and Thurman. Harris also was a standout last summer.

Cox (9)

In: DEs Michael Bennett, John Simon, Derek Rivers, Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise; DTs Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Mike Pennel, Danny Shelton

Out: Keionta Davis, Trent Harris, Ufomba Kamalu, David Parry, Nick Thurman

IR: Byron Cowart

Rivers is my 53rd man in this projection. He’s actually has been used more as an outside linebacker in camp rather than the hand-in-the-dirt D-end role he previously played. A dark horse here is Thurman, who’s made some loud plays in 1-on-1s. Cowart, the fifth-round draft pick who hasn’t practiced since suffering an apparent knee injury on Friday, is an obvious Foxboro Flu candidate.

LINEBACKER

Kyed (6)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy

Out: Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, Christian Sam

Hall, Munson and Sam all are talented players. This group is just too deep at the top.

Cox (5)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Kyle Van Noy

Out: Shilique Calhoun, Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Christian Sam

Roberts was a tough player to cut after seeing significant improvement from him last season, but he and the now-healthy Bentley are redundant at middle linebacker.

CORNERBACK

Kyed (6)

In: Keion Crossen, Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty, Joejuan Williams

Out: Duke Dawson, D’Angelo Ross

PUP: Ken Webster

The way we see it, Dawson would need help in the way of an injury to make the roster.

Cox (6)

In: Keion Crossen, Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty, Joejuan Williams

Out: Duke Dawson, D’Angelo Ross

IR: Ken Webster

The Patriots surely want Dawson to make the roster, and there’s still a full month to go before cutdown day, but I just can’t include him over Jones or Crossen at this point. Keeping seven corners theoretically would be an option, but that would be a first in the Bill Belichick era.

SAFETY

Kyed (5)

In: Terrence Brooks, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty, Obi Melifonwu

Out: Malik Gant, A.J. Howard,

PUP: Nate Ebner

If Ebner practices before Week 1, it would probably knock out Melifonwu, who has been a standout early in training camp with three interceptions through four practices.

Cox (5)

In: Terrence Brooks, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty, Obi Melifonwu

Out: Malik Gant, A.J. Howard

PUP: Nate Ebner

Melifonwu has stood out positively with three interceptions through four camp practices, and Brooks, who’s mostly known for his special teams prowess, has had a larger defensive role than expected thus far. Things will get interesting around the cutline here if Ebner returns during camp.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kyed (3)

In: P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, K Stephen Gostkowski

Out: P Ryan Allen

Bailey provides more upside as a punter and the versatility to handle kickoffs.

Cox (3)

In: P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, K Stephen Gostkowski

Out: P Ryan Allen

Bailey has looked really good so far, and his kickoff ability and cheap contract give him the edge over the always-solid Allen.

Kyed

Last in: Obi Melifonwu

Last out: Duke Dawson

Cox

Last in: Derek Rivers

Last out: Elandon Roberts

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images