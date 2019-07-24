Julian Edelman’s beard is back, Patriots fans, and it’s back big.
New England’s scruffy wideout Instagrammed a a decidedly goofy photo of himself Wednesday afternoon. The photo shows Edelman with a comically large beard and features an equally comical caption.
“Is it just me or is my beard growing faster this year?” Edelman wrote. “#GrizzlyAdamsDidHaveABeard.”
Take a look:
Silly stuff!
Of course, Edelman’s caption refers to a famous “Happy Gilmore” scene, in which Lee Trevino reminds Shooter McGavin that Grizzly Adams, in fact, did have a beard.
In more relevant news, Patriots training camp begins Thursday morning. Football is back, folks.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images