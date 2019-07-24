Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s beard is back, Patriots fans, and it’s back big.

New England’s scruffy wideout Instagrammed a a decidedly goofy photo of himself Wednesday afternoon. The photo shows Edelman with a comically large beard and features an equally comical caption.

“Is it just me or is my beard growing faster this year?” Edelman wrote. “#GrizzlyAdamsDidHaveABeard.”

Take a look:

Silly stuff!

Of course, Edelman’s caption refers to a famous “Happy Gilmore” scene, in which Lee Trevino reminds Shooter McGavin that Grizzly Adams, in fact, did have a beard.

In more relevant news, Patriots training camp begins Thursday morning. Football is back, folks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images