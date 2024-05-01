Joe Milton III arrives at the Patriots ready to compete for a roster spot, and he’ll have a familiar face in the organization.

Milton was a breakout star at Tennessee, but before he transferred to the Volunteers, he started his collegiate career at Michigan. The 24-year-old was teammates with New England linebacker Joshua Uche for two seasons.

“I remember our days back in Michigan. Just an athletic, physical and determined guy,” Uche told reporters Tuesday. “It’s going to be fun.”

The Milton-Uche connection marked another pre-draft interaction Patriots players have had with 2024 draft picks. Sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial revealed in his draft news conference he previously met Kendrick Bourne at a restaurant.

There also are former Patriots connections with Drake Maye and Javon Baker having an affinity toward and minor relationship with Cam Newton, respectively.

Uche’s description of Milton is exactly what scouts acknowledged about the quarterback’s strengths, and it’s what he’ll hope to show coaches when rookie minicamp and OTAs begin for New England.