Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun entered Wednesday’s game against the New York Liberty on a three-game win streak, and their luck continued Wednesday afternoon.

Connecticut is now 9-1 at home this season following Wednesday’s 70-63 victory over the Liberty. The Sun enter the All-Star break on a four-game win streak and tied for the best record in the WNBA.

Jonquel Jones recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against New york. Jasmine Thomas led all scorers with 18 points, followed by the Sun’s Courtney Williams and the Liberty’s Tina Charles with 13 points apiece.

Connecticut improves to 13-6 with the win, while New York falls to 8-11 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN RISES EARLY

It didn’t take long for the Sun to break things open.

After trading leads with New York early, Connecticut would go up six-points through the first three minutes.

The All-Star Starter gets its started. Try saying that 5 times fast. pic.twitter.com/p1wi1Zy4On — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

BANK IS OPEN! It's 11:30 AM on a Wednesday. Of course it is. pic.twitter.com/MgkLS4uOST — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

The Engine is just starting to get revved up. pic.twitter.com/QVGru36YHy — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

The Sun eventually took an eight-point lead on the backs of Anigwe and Jasmine Thomas. But New York refused to give up, cutting Connecticut’s lead to three seconds before the end of the quarter.

The Sun would take an 18-15 lead into the second. Jasmine Thomas paced Connecticut with five points through the first 10 minutes, notching her 300th career steal along the way.

LIBERTY FIGHTS BACK

New York would strike back in the second.

After starting the quarter down three, the Liberty quickly went up five points on the following a two-minute 13-0 run.

The Sun struggled to defend the Liberty early in the second, allowing players like Rebecca Allen to get to the rim uncontested during New York’s lengthy run. But a few key blocks by Jones helped keep the Sun within striking distance.

Connecticut finally broke through halfway through the quarter, going on a 9-0 run of their own to tie things up at 27 apiece.

The Sun have answered. 9-0 for the Sun, including a 6-0 run for Courtney Williams, ends with a JJ 3-ball. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/36WiIuZDUf — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

Despite little patience from Connecticut’s offense, the two squads kept things close through the final four minutes of the half. New York would hang on to a three-point lead heading into halftime, leading the Sun 39-36.

The Liberty outscored the Sun 24-18 in the second.

A TIGHT GAME

Just three points separated the two squads heading into the second half, and the game would remain tight through the third quarter.

Shekinna Stricklen got the scoring started early, bringing the Sun within one with a jumper from the wing.

Jones followed that up with a jumper of her own, giving the Sun a one-point lead.

The Sun are back on top. pic.twitter.com/gxPXxFNW0m — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

New York and Connecticut would continue to trade leads, but a Rachael Banham 3-pointer would spark a six-point run for the Sun to end the quarter.

Rach3l Banham! For Three! Sun Lead 48-44 with 1 minute to play in the third. pic.twitter.com/z6BR5x4EVO — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

The two squads combined for just 21 points in the third.

BATTLE TO THE FINISH

Connecticut led New York 50-46 to start the final quarter, but the Liberty wasted no time tying things up at 51 points apiece.

Thomas and Morgan Tuck helped take back the Sun’s lead, making it a five-point game with seven minutes left to play.

Connecticut would maintain a healthy lead for much of the fourth, aided by some stellar play from Jones and Alyssa Thomas late in the game.

New York would make things interesting with a few big late-game buckets, at one point cutting the Sun’s lead to three. But the Liberty missed several key free throws with less than five minutes left to play, allowing Connecticut to hang on to the lead for good.

Jones helped put things away with a beautiful shot from beyond the arc.

Nothin' but a G thing, baaaabbby! JJ from downtown. pic.twitter.com/Reh758yXtt — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

Connecticut would score another eight points before the final buzzer, holding New York to just four points through the last four minutes of the game. And just like that, the first half of the Sun’s season has come to a close.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Have yourself a game, Jasmine.

SOMETIMES WHEN YOU ARE FEELIN' IT… YOU'RE JUST FEELIN' IT! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/n3En2ZlnZ7 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

UP NEXT

Connecticut will take on the Chicago Sky at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday following the WNBA All-Star break. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun