Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All Kawhi Leonard wanted was some peace and quiet.

It doesn’t appear he’s getting it.

The New York Times reported that the star free-agent’s camp told teams to make sure info about the free agent meetings he was having didn’t get leaked. That was in an effort to make sure that Leonard, widely known to be a reserved person, wasn’t hounded by people at each stop.

While that’s a somewhat understandable request, literally everybody in Toronto blew right through that stop sign, beginning with a news station that followed the landing of a plane he supposedly is in.

The MLSE plane has landed in Toronto and someone is here 👀👀

.

(Via: @CP24) pic.twitter.com/LtM5es1rnn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2019

Whoops!

Well, as long as it is just a chopper following the plane, it’s not that big of a deal, right?

Possibly. But fans waiting outside the hotel where the meeting is supposed to be probably won’t help.

Crowds have gathered outside a Toronto hotel amid speculation that the #Raptors may be meeting there with Kawhi Leonard. 👀#KawhiWatchpic.twitter.com/U8lb6D2vOr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 3, 2019

Yikes!

Leonard is a bizarre dude, as we all know. It’ll be interesting to see if him getting absolutely flocked upon arriving at the meeting will have any bearing on his decision.

Thumbnail photo via Ezra Shaw/pool photo via USA TODAY Sports Images