The Boston Red Sox made some roster moves Tuesday ahead of their middle game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mitch Moreland, who has been on the injured list with a quad injury, was activated from the injured list. Moreland seemed confident Monday that a return was imminent before manager Alex Cora confirmed the move following the Sox’s 9-4 win over Tampa.

Cora also noted Monday night he was unsure what the corresponding move would be in order to make room for the first baseman. And now we know the move will be Marco Hernandez getting optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Hernandez is coming off a 2-for-4 performance in Monday’s win and has been an offensive threat of late, amassing a .339 batting average in 62 at-bats with two home runs and 12 RBIs.

