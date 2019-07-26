Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’ll be tough for the Boston Red Sox to outdo Thursday’s performance, but they’ll give it a shot.

On the heels of a 19-3 win, the Sox will host the New York Yankees Friday at Fenway Park in the second contest of a four-game set.

There will be a few tweaks to the Red Sox lineup, both on the right side of the infield. Sam Travis will hit seventh and play first base, replacing Mitch Moreland. Michael Chavis, who has not started a game since last Saturday when he ultimately was removed due to back spasms, will bat eighth and play second in place of Brock Holt.

Andrew Cashner, who is 0-2 since arriving in Boston, gets the ball for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by James Paxton.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (57-47)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Andrew Cashner, RHP (9-5, 4.19 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (66-36)

TBA

James Paxton, LHP (5-5, 4.20 ERA)

