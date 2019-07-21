Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had their share of success at the dish this season, but arguably the most successful have been infielders Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

So much so that the two are among those leading the pack in the American League in terms of batting average numbers. Devers and Bogaerts currently rank third and fourth, respectively, in the A.L.

To see how their numbers stack up against some of the other top hitters in the American League, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images