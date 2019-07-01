Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier might be happy about leaving Boston, but that doesn’t mean he won’t miss his Celtics teammates.

The 25-year-old reportedly will join the Charlotte Hornets when the NBA free-agent moratorium ends on July 6. Rozier was moved to Charlotte via sign-and-trade with the Celtics, who reportedly will sign star guard Kemba Walker.

Late Sunday night, Rozier tweeted farewell to Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as young big man Robert Williams III. It wasn’t the most verbose of goodbyes, but it was a farewell nevertheless.

Take a look:

Williams’ response was similarly short and sweet:

💯 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) July 1, 2019

It’s obvious that Rozier was a popular player in the Celtics locker room over his four-year tenure in Boston. Tatum congratulated the Louisville product on his new deal, as did Isaiah Thomas.

In other Celtics-related news, Kyrie Irving reportedly plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, while Al Horford reportedly will join the Philadelphia 76ers.

