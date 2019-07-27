J.D. Martinez just cannot stop tearing apart New York Yankees starters.
The Boston Red Sox slugger has destroyed the Bronx Bombers’ hurlers through two games of the rivals’ four-game weekend set at Fenway Park, and he continued that trend Saturday evening.
With the Red Sox down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Rafael Devers smacked a leadoff single. Two batters later, Yanks starter CC Sabathia put a first pitch, 89 mph cutter on the inner half of the plate to Martinez, who turned on it and put it into the Green Monster seats.
Take a look:
The homer, which was the 22nd of the season for Martinez, put the Sox ahead 3-2.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images