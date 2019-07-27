Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez just cannot stop tearing apart New York Yankees starters.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has destroyed the Bronx Bombers’ hurlers through two games of the rivals’ four-game weekend set at Fenway Park, and he continued that trend Saturday evening.

With the Red Sox down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Rafael Devers smacked a leadoff single. Two batters later, Yanks starter CC Sabathia put a first pitch, 89 mph cutter on the inner half of the plate to Martinez, who turned on it and put it into the Green Monster seats.

Take a look:

J.D. handing out some souvenirs. pic.twitter.com/93fIwUMZyo — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2019

The homer, which was the 22nd of the season for Martinez, put the Sox ahead 3-2.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images