The United States Women’s National Team didn’t get off to the start they wanted against the Netherlands on Sunday morning, but they quickly turned things around in the second half.

Megan Rapinoe broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal to make it 1-0, USWNT.

NERVES OF STEEL 💪🇺🇸 Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Rose Lavelle followed up Rapinoe’s goal with a gorgeous left-footed strike to put the US up 2-0 in the 69th minute.

ROSE. LAVELLE. 🌹🇺🇸 A beautiful solo effort doubles the @USWNT's lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/ToznvQiuxb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Just another day at the office for one of the best soccer teams on the planet.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images