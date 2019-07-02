Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright might be the most obnoxious and inept of all the morning sports show talking heads — and that’s saying a lot.

Ever since rumors connecting Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics first surfaced last week, the “First Things First” co-host has fired shots at Danny Ainge and asserted that Walker is inferior to Kyrie Irving in almost every way. And that clear, anti-Celtics bias would be fine, if only Wright was consistent in his analysis.

However, we now have tangible proof the FS1 bozo is more full of crap than a porta-potty.

Here’s what Wright said on April 4 — as pointed out Monday by Celtics Junkies — when discussing the possibility of Walker joining Irving’s former teammate, LeBron James, on the Los Angeles Lakers: “I think Kemba is the exact fit Kyrie was. I don’t think Kemba’s a worse defender than Kyrie is. I think Kemba is — in fact I know he’s a better 3-point shooter than Kyrie.”

Now, here’s what Wright said Monday when discussing Walker joining the Celtics: “Kemba, a player I like a ton, who is coming off the best year of his career, is a lesser version of Kyrie. He’s smaller than Kyrie. He’s a slightly worse defender than Kyrie. He is a slightly worse offensive player than Kyrie.”

Woof. Tough look for Nick.

In other Celtics-related news, the C’s shored up their frontcourt Monday by adding Enes Kanter, and Boston just might be in on DeMarcus Cousins.

