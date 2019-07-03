Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s two-game set against the New York Yankees in London didn’t go as planned, but they seem to be bouncing back just fine.

Boston put up four runs in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, and took a 7-2 lead into the seventh inning. Christian Vazquez then decided to add to the hit parade.

Vazquez blasted a 438-foot solo shot over the left-field wall at Rogers Centre to make it 8-2 Red Sox.

Check it out:

Oh you know, just another casual day at the ballpark for Christian Vazquez. pic.twitter.com/Y4v0bZ5e10 — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2019

Vazquez hit 10 home runs from 2014 to 2018, per Chris Mason of the Eagle-Tribune. He has 12 since March.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images