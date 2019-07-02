Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bobby Dalbec broke out of his slump in a big way Monday night.

Dalbec, mired in a 14-for-77 (.182) rut, mashed two homers in the Portland Sea Dogs’ 7-1 win over the Trenton Thunder. It was the 24-year-old’s fourth multi-homer game of the season and first since June 1, when he capped off back-to-back two-homer games.

Check out these clips:

With Michael Chavis now a regular in the big leagues, Dalbec is viewed as the top power-hitting prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system. The slugging infielder trails third baseman Triston Casas — considered by many to be Boston’s No. 1 overall prospect — in most rankings, however.

Following Monday’s performance, Dalbec now has a .235 average to go along with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs and an .860 OPS. If he can cut down his strikeouts (86 whiffs in 75 games), Dalbec could make his Red Sox debut early in the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images