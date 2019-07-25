The Boston Red Sox kicked off their four-game set with the New York Yankees on Thursday night with a bang.
After a first-inning base hit and walk from Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers, respectively, Xander Bogaerts came up to put the Sox on the board right off the bat.
The shortstop blasted a three-run homer over the Green Monster, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead in the early going.
Check it out:
The home run, his 22nd of the year, was measured at 451 feet, which is the longest of Bogaerts’ career.
