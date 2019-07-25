Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their four-game set with the New York Yankees on Thursday night with a bang.

After a first-inning base hit and walk from Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers, respectively, Xander Bogaerts came up to put the Sox on the board right off the bat.

The shortstop blasted a three-run homer over the Green Monster, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead in the early going.

Check it out:

The home run, his 22nd of the year, was measured at 451 feet, which is the longest of Bogaerts’ career.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images