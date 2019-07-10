Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will report to Foxboro in a few weeks for training camp, but until then, we’re left with speculation and projections for the upcoming season.

The offensive line was a strength for New England during its Super Bowl winning campaign, and it looks to be a strong suit once again during the 2019-20 season. Pro Football Focus recently ranked the all 32 NFL offensive lines, and the Patriots came in at No. 6.

Check out what they had to say:

“For an organization that values consistency, the offensive line does not fall short of expectations. Shaq Mason found himself on PFF’s top 50 players heading into 2019 following a season where he earned career-high marks in a plethora of metrics including overall grade(85.0). We also ranked the Patriots’ duo as of Mason and Joe Thuney as the most-talented offensive guard tandem in the NFL. The Dante Scarnecchia-led unit will float among the top-ten offensive lines once again.”

The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were ranked in front of the Patriots.

New England’s projected lineup of Mason, Thuney, David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon should provide Tom Brady with ample protection as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports