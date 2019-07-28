Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Women’s basketball has been on the upswing as of late. And Kobe Bryant is here for it.

Bryant is all about raising awareness around women’s basketball, especially with young girls. In fact, the 18-time NBA All-Star regularly brings his daughter Gianna to women’s basketball events, from the University of Connecticut Women’s basketball senior night this spring to the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend.

And the reasoning behind his support for women’s basketball is simple.

“It’s important for (young girls) to see great basketball,” he told ESPN’s Holly Rowe at the WNBA All-Star Game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday. “And also for the women’s game in general, it’s important to raise awareness about it and have more women out there playing the game. … It’s the future.”

Check out the full interview:

.@kobebryant talked about the importance of watching high-level 🏀 with his daughter Gigi by his side today at @ATT #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6TjXq74hp5 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 27, 2019

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY Images