Well, consider this the passing of the torch?

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft and now New Orleans Pelicans super rookie, crossed paths with the star he essentially is taking the place of — Anthony Davis.

Davis, who is on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, is in Las Vegas this weekend to take in some NBA Summer League games and ran into Williamson before the phenom’s first appearance.

And the two shared a pretty awkward interaction.

Zion & AD met up before Zion's first Summer League game with the Pelicans. (via @NickFriedell) pic.twitter.com/QkZabUp7mL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

It’s hard to tell if there might be some hard feelings here, considering Davis showed no interest in staying in New Orleans to play with Williamson after the Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick.

And with Williamson about to make his first NBA appearance, you can’t blame him for not exactly wanting to stick around to chit chat.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images