Considering the Pelicans recently traded away Anthony Davis, some NBA fans believe up-and-coming star Zion Williamson may do the same in the future.

But in an interview with Complex’s Mackin Stern, the 20-year-old says his goal is to stay in New Orleans long term.

“My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career,” he said, “But if something happens, I wouldn’t leave because I hate the place. It’s just the business.”

But why?

“Personally, I’ve always told myself I want to stay with one team,” Williamson said. “Growing up, I loved what Kobe (Bryant) did and Dirk (Nowitzki) did, and I think if anybody’s a Michael Jordan fan, they kinda erase the Wizards thing. He still did very well there, but at the end of the day, I don’t think people look at it from the business point of view. Some people want to stay with one team but they get traded.”

Willamson also seems to have an answer for everything. But hey, we’ll take it.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images