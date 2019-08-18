Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox placed starter Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list Saturday after an MRI revealed inflammation in his left elbow.

Despite this, manager Alex Cora said the Sox have “got to keep going” during his absence. He hasn’t decided who will fill Sale’s shoes, but knows someone eventually will have to step up. For now, Cora is leaving that decision for a later date.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images